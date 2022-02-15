sport, local-sport,

CENTRALS have shown that they deserve to still be considered a finals dark horse on the back on Saturday's convincing six wicket success over ORC. After coming up just short of the mark earlier in the season Cam Roberts broke through for his first half century of the season, hitting an unbeaten 67 runs in Centrals' successful chase of the Tigers' 115. Ed Dodds was another Centrals player to put their hand up in the victory, claiming season best figures of 4-21 from his eight overs. Max Powell (2-10) was another standout with the ball. It was a rough day for the Tigers who had little to celebrate with the bat - Wayne Sellers' 34 being the team high - although Tim McKinnon's 2-19 from eight overs was a bright spot. ORC slip a point outside of the top five following the defeat and Centrals now sit 11 points away from the fifth placed City Colts. CAVALIERS are on the verge of locking down the BOIDC minor premiership following their ninth straight victory, with their latest victims being Bathurst City. It was a double dose of success for Cavs over Redbacks after they beat the Bathurst club in Bonnor Cup action on Friday night as well. Nick Crowley (40 not out) and Bailey Ferguson (29 not out) teamed up for an unbeaten partnership to round out the Cavaliers innings of 8-201. Clint Moxon (2-16) was the best of the Redbacks bowlers. The returning Harrison Craig (41 not out) did his best to try and salvage something from the Bathurst City chase but the visitors would come up 77 runs short. Bathurst City remains well in the finals hunt, sitting just eight points outside the top five. A CENTURY stand for the opening wicket from Nic Broes and Bailey Brien helped set a positive platform for St Pat's Old Boys to build off on their way to victory over CYMS at Morse Park 1 on Saturday. Broes (71) and Brien (69) put on 113 runs together before their partnership was broken, as the team racked up 5-257 from their 40 overs, with a ferocious knock from Derryn Clayton (67) also a highlight for the victorious Saints. The CYMS pursuit was certainly spirited and the visitors didn't finish a mile off the pace as they came up 49 runs short of the mark. The Orange men put together a solid opening partnership of their own as Ben Bartlett (59) and John Mulhall (43) put on 87 runs together. While CYMS lost only six wickets in their chase the Pat's bowling attack proved too difficult to put away as four Saints bowlers shared the wickets equally among themselves, along with two run outs. CYMS skipper Rory Daburger (36) was the next best of the team's batsmen. The visiting bowling attack also shared the wickets equally, with Johnty French (1-18) finishing with the best figures. Saints' Brendon Cutmore (1-15) continued his economical form in his return to the first grade side as he was the pick of the home side's bowlers. IF opposing teams had enough trouble trying to deal with Rugby Union's long-time Qureshi duo of Jameel and Imran there's bad news for them - it's now a dangerous trio. In just his third game of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket since the competition's re-formation, Yousuf Qureshi brought Orange City to their knees on Saturday with his figures of 6-20. Qureshi snagged wickets throughout the Warriors' order to have his opponents all out for just 136, before Rugby chased down the target in just under 38 overs with three wickets in hand. Those efforts with the ball managed to overshadow an excellent effort with the bat from Jameel Qureshi, who hit the game-high score of 61 not out to rescue his side from an uncertain position early in their chase. Dave Boundy (45) provided something for the Warriors to build off, and first drop batter Shaun Grenfell (42) backed up the previous week's century with another solid knock. But outside of Dan Burchmore (22) no other Orange player would break into double digits. Yousuf Qureshi claimed the wickets of Boundy and Grenfell before he ripped through the middle to lower order. Lachlan Coad (2-15) was the other player to take multiple wickets. Evan Jones (19) was the next best of the Rugby batters while Brad Johnson (4-19) was Orange's best with the ball. A 142 run partnership between Tyler Horton (85) and Mick Hutchinson (70) wasn't enough to see Centennials Bulls bring down City Colts at Loco Oval. The Bulls duo did the bulk of the work with the bat to help their side reach 6-185 from their 40 overs but a ruthless chase from the hosts saw them reach the target in just over 31 overs. Henry Shoemark (68) hit at just over a run a ball to get the Colts chase off to an ideal start and Dan Casey (50 not out) finished the job with a flurry of boundaries. Horton provided the most fireworks and kept the Colts fielders busy with six fours and seven sixes in his innings. Dave Rogerson was another Colt in fine form on Saturday as he claimed 3-18 from eight overs. Horton (2-43) was the best of the Bulls bowlers. Colts now hold a one point buffer over ORC in the battle for fifth spot on the ladder while Bulls still find themselves in a scrap with CYMS to avoid last place.

