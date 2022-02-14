news, local-news,

Oberon United Wolves FC is hoping for its best year yet in the Bathurst District Football Association competition following two years of shortened and interrupted seasons due to COVID-19. As restrictions ease and normality returns, registrations are now open to join the club which has been running for around 20 years and fields teams from U6s through to senior ladies and men's. Treasurer David Percy said although there was a shortened season last year, there was increased player registrations. "Funnily enough because of COVID the year before, it wasn't too bad in 2021. I think COVID really affected people's mentality and they wanted to get out and play sport," he said. The club currently has five junior teams and two senior teams with 100 people registered last year and Percy hopes to exceed that number. "We have pretty good numbers for a town of 3000 people and plus Oberon is a rugby league town, so to score seven teams is pretty good but we're always encouraging more people to join us," he said. The Wolves will host Saturday training sessions on February 19 and 26 from 10am-11am for the juniors, however Percy said anyone who is interested in playing is welcome to attend. "It's a very unofficial training, just a meet and greet kind of thing, we encourage people to come on down and give it a go," he said. There will also be a registration day and barbecue meet and greet on March 5. Time TBC and those interested are urged to check the Oberon United FC Facebook page for updates. The club will also be doing fundraising barbecues at Bunnings to help reduce registration fees for the non-competitive players and assist with referee fees. Percy wanted to thank the club's sponsors - Oberon BP, Oberon RSL, Oberon Concrete, Ray White Real Estate, Samuel's Plumbing and Will's Tyres. You can register online now here. Active Kids Vouchers can also be used.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/b072da2a-8334-4e76-a9d6-1c16e2a38de7.JPG/r0_305_4512_2854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg