A MAJOR employer at Oberon says the town is now home to Australia's largest rooftop solar system. The 10-megawatt (MW) rooftop solar system on the Borg-owned Australian Panel Products facility in Oberon comprises more than 27,000 panels which cover an area of eight football fields (eight hectares). According to Borg, the solar system can supply up to one-third of the site's power requirement. A Borg spokesperson said the project was delivered in two stages by Newcastle-based Earthconnect, "finalising the two-year endeavour and boosting generation capacity to 10MWdc over the last few weeks". The spokesperson said the first stage, a 2MW system, consisted of 6000 solar panels and 28 50-kilowatt (kW) inverters. The second stage, an 8MW system, consisted of 21,000 panels spread across 45 kilometres of mounting rail coupled with 53 110kW inverters. The spokesperson said the rooftop solar system is expected to generate 14 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy annually, "helping to reduce carbon emissions by up to 15,000 tonnes". Borg says the Oberon system adds to the company's extensive solar portfolio. The spokesperson said Borg's national portfolio of facilities have a total of 53,967 solar panels installed with 17.66 million solar kilowatt hours generated and 11,897 Co2 emissions saved. "This includes 1.3MW solar installation at the Australian Panel Products Charmhaven facility and 2.1MW of solar energy generated across two facilities in Somersby," the spokesperson said.

There are eight football fields of solar panels at Oberon site