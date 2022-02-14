news, local-news,

Oberon Show is set to get bigger and better with a funding boost from the State government. Recently the Show society secured $58,000 through the Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF) grant and $15,000 through the Country Shows Support Package. President Glen Stewart said the $58,000 came about after an application to get permanent dog yards put in at the showground. "We had a yard dog trial here in 2020 and the president of the Yard Dog Association said to our steward if we could get permanent yards they would consider state and national titles here," he said. "So we put in a grant application to have permanent yards put up and we were awarded the grant." Mr Stewart said the yards should be ready for 2023 and he hoped to have a separate Yard Dog Trial Show along with the annual Oberon Show. "Yard dog trials are very popular and we've had good reception from the community and we hope they will bring a lot of people from out of town," he said. He said the $15,000 grant helped to carry on the Oberon Show this year after not having one in 2021 due to COVID-19. "The help has come in very andy and mostly we're going to use it for entertainment, bands and music, just so people can come in and enjoy it," he said. He said country shows like Oberon, were important and a time for everyone to get together. "People come along, catch up and you see it every year big groups of people busy talking, I think it's really important especially for our farmers who live out on properties alone and for people post lockdown to enjoy social connection at the show," he said. Member for Bathurst and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced the funding and threw his support behind Oberon Show Society. "It's great to be able to continue to support upgrades at the Oberon Showground," he said. "I know a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes, especially from all the volunteers who give their time to act was stewards and help run the show," he said. "The Oberon Show has a fantastic local tradition and this funding will ensure it continues to delight locals and be a part of our history for many generations to come."

