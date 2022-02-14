news, local-news,

Crowds flocked to Oberon Showground on Saturday, February 12 to enjoy the 122nd annual Oberon Show. It was the second biggest event to take place in the town post COVID lockdown, following on from the campdraft in November. Show Society president Glen Stewart said "it was a fabulous weekend" and he was impressed with the attendance on the day. "People were saying it was the best show they've ever been to," he said. "It was definitely the biggest in terms of being the best attended show I've ever seen in Oberon, I reckon we could've easily had 3000 people come through our gates." He was also pleased with the weather which turned on the sunshine for a beautiful day. "The weather was overcast, drizzly in morning but it turned out to be a beautiful day, we got a little bit of rain in the afternoon so we had to let the fireworks off early so it didn't get too wet," he said. Mr Stewart said everybody enjoyed themselves and came out to enjoy a country show. "It was very stressful in the lead up [to the show] but very successful on the day," he said. He thanked the sponsors and volunteers who continue to support and help run the show. He said he looked forward to next year and has already started to plan for 2023.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/bda4fbd2-9964-408d-af7a-9ec579a77e0c.jpg/r0_270_4766_2963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg