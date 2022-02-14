news, local-news,

Crime Stoppers NSW is putting its support behind a national effort to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the community by asking people living in NSW to share what they know about illegal guns. Under the National Firearms Amnesty people can safely hand in illegal or unwanted firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts without penalty or register firearms that are unregistered. Crime Stoppers partnered with the NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team at the Oberon Show, on Saturday, February 12 to raise awareness about this important community safety campaign, which builds on the success of a national firearms amnesty promotion last year that led to more than 11,000 guns surrendered or seized. Firearms Registry Commander Superintendent Cameron Lindsay said Police need the community's help to take illegal firearms off the streets. "We want to remind everyone of the risk that unregistered firearms pose to the community. Unfortunately, most crimes are committed with unregistered firearms, which circulate in criminal networks," Superintendent Cameron Lindsay said. "I encourage people who have unwanted or unregistered firearms to take advantage of the amnesty and play their part in keeping the community safe. By handing in and registering firearms, police gain visibility of guns in the community and can ensure they are correctly stored and only licenced to people who don't pose a threat to others. "With an estimated 260,000 unregistered guns in circulation in Australia it is now important for the community to step up and share information they know or suspect about anyone who is in possession of an illegal gun." CEO, NSW Crime Stoppers, Mr Peter Price AM said: NSW was not immune from the devastating impacts that come with having illegal firearms in the hands of criminals. "We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community," he said. "Community safety is central to Crime Stoppers' purpose. Whilst there are firearms for legitimate purposes, there are plenty of firearms that started out for legitimate purposes but are now being used to facilitate crime in our community. "In the world that we live in today, there are many hazards and there are many strategies to deal with those hazards whether these be poisons or nuclear waste. This permanent firearms amnesty provides everyone in our community the chance to dispose of firearms and ammunition when they no longer have a legitimate and lawful reason to have possession of this. "Australians should think about how they would feel if they stayed silent about an illegal gun which was then used to harm or kill someone." Crime in regional NSW continues to be problematic - theft of firearms, stock theft, trespassing, illegal hunting, and marine related crimes - all continue to pose a threat to our farming community which ultimately affects the wider NSW community. Crime Stoppers is asking the community to report anything suspicious, strange or concerning and any piece of information may be crucial in helping to solve a crime. Over the coming months NSW Crime Stoppers and NSW Police will be hosting community engagement activities all over the state to encourage people to safely share what they know about illegal guns and to safely surrender any they may have in their possession. If you suspect someone has an illegal gun, share what you know with Crime Stoppers before it is too late. You can report safely without the need to say who you are. You don't need to get involved or compromise your own safety. To share information about an unregistered or illegal gun, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online. Being caught with an unregistered or illegal firearm outside of amnesty conditions could result in a significant fine, imprisonment and a criminal record. Further information, including the process to surrender a gun in NSW, is available now. Report any crime, anytime - contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online here.

Say NO to illegal firearms, Say YES to Safer Communities