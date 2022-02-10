Oberon Show, agricultural, pavillion, craft, art, animals, photography

An Oberon Show is nothing without its agricultural roots. From livestock showing and produce displays to bragging about just who has the best scones in the region, the show has always held a place close to the hearts of people living on the land. Inside the pavilion, those visiting the Oberon Show are greeted with a feast for the senses. The smell of fresh fruit and vegetables, home grown flowers and delicious baked treats makes it hard to leave. The view is equally as spectacular. Amazing artworks, whether it is a stylish painting, a carefully crafted sculpture or a detailed drawing, art lovers never walk away disappointed. The photography section is especially a must-see with some truly gifted photographers going head to head to see just who has the keenest eye for a shot. Craft is always a popular exhibit with a range of handiworks on display including knitted toys, creative wall hangings, handmade jewellery, leather work and works made from recycled materials on offer, while some of the needlework displayed shows just how talent entrants are. It is also great to see children and local schools involved with junior categories allowing kids to submit their own cooking, art, exhibits and crafts such as woodwork, metal work, Lego, and even the best dinosaur display. Some sections and categories are still accepting late entries, so if you want to get involved in this years show, jump on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oberonshow/, download an entry form and get creating!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/50cbf1c7-4349-4541-8181-a692be7964ef.jpg/r0_905_1701_1866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Agricultural and artistic roots on show

