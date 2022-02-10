ice skating, Adam Hart, Oberon Show, portable ice rink

There will be plenty of fun activities for show-goer's this weekend. Sideshow alley promises it's usual offering of skill testers, rides, and of course the "must-have" dagwood dog or fairy floss. A highlight will ice skating with former figure skating champion, Adam Hart, bringing his portable synthetic ice skating rink to Oberon. The ice rink itself doesn't need ice and instead has a synthetic ice surface containing polymer silicone and plastic, which Adam said meant it you could build it anytime, any place, anywhere. The design of the rink means it's a lot slower than real ice, making it perfect for beginners of people who've never skated before. Sessions for the rink are only $10 per skater, and there are skates to fit every size foot from toddlers right up to adult size 13, so everyone is encouraged to have a go. There is plenty of action to watch as well with events such as the whip cracking competition and wood chop sure to get crowds cheering. There will also be chainsaw racing taking place with a number of categories available to enter including Novice (saw supplied), Experienced (saw supplied), Under 80cc (visual), Under 100cc (visual), Under 100cc (modified), Open Speed Cut, Open Post Rip, and Ladies Speed Cut (saw supplied). To wrap up this year's show, Oberon Council has proudly sponsored an amazing fireworks display which is a fantastic way end the night and what will no doubt be a great day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/8e0fd5a4-5c48-4548-9fba-a5870f50a83c.jpg/r0_90_960_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fun activities, games, rides and competitions at this year's show

FUN TIMES: Coast To Coast's portable ice rink will be available for sessions at the 2022 Oberon Show. Photo: Coast To Coast Portable Synthetic Ice Rink Hire There will be plenty of fun activities for show-goer's this weekend. Sideshow alley promises it's usual offering of skill testers, rides, and of course the "must-have" dagwood dog or fairy floss. A highlight will ice skating with former figure skating champion, Adam Hart, bringing his portable synthetic ice skating rink to Oberon. The ice rink itself doesn't need ice and instead has a synthetic ice surface containing polymer silicone and plastic, which Adam said meant it you could build it anytime, any place, anywhere.

The design of the rink means it's a lot slower than real ice, making it perfect for beginners of people who've never skated before. Sessions for the rink are only $10 per skater, and there are skates to fit every size foot from toddlers right up to adult size 13, so everyone is encouraged to have a go. There is plenty of action to watch as well with events such as the whip cracking competition and wood chop sure to get crowds cheering. There will also be chainsaw racing taking place with a number of categories available to enter including Novice (saw supplied), Experienced (saw supplied), Under 80cc (visual), Under 100cc (visual), Under 100cc (modified), Open Speed Cut, Open Post Rip, and Ladies Speed Cut (saw supplied). To wrap up this year's show, Oberon Council has proudly sponsored an amazing fireworks display which is a fantastic way end the night and what will no doubt be a great day. SHARE