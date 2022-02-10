quick shear, Oberon Show, Aaron Booth, Artie Ryan

TRANS-TASMAN shearers will be sharpening their blades to vie for one of the largest cash prizes for quickshear in the world when the Oberon Show is held this weekend. The 2022 Oberon Quickshear will kick off at 10am on February 12, and will offer more than $20,000 in prizemoney. Locals Aaron Booth and Joel Ryan, along with Josh Clayton, who was just 14 sheep short of cracking a world shearing record 18 months ago, have teamed up to make this year's event bigger than ever after it was cancelled due to COVID. One of the main attractions of the show and running throughout the day, the winner of the 2022 open category will receive one of the highest prize packets ever offered in Australia, as they are set to pocket $10,000, which is double the prizemoney offered for victory in 2020. The competition will be run in three categories: Competitors will have to shear a sheep not only in the quickest time, but the lamb must also be shorn to a saleyard standard. Organisers are hoping to attract up to 80 competitors, with a series of heats whittling them down to a top 16 for the semi-finals. The open category will have a top 10 and the final will be held in the evening. The 2020 Oberon Quickshear event open title was taken out by Whanake Whare, who clocked a winning time of 28 seconds. Senior winner was Tom Duggan (38.06 seconds), intermediate winner Nate Owen (58.97 seconds) and novice winner Darcy Inwood (1.09.15). There will also be the Artie Ryan Memorial, in honour of Joel's father, who was a left-handed shearer killed in a car accident in 2003. Rocky Wegner beat out all comers in 2020 where competitors must shear left-handed and then skull a hot can of VB before their time is recorded. All money raised at the 2022 event will go towards a local woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Nominations to take part in the Oberon Quickshear are still open. Anyone looking to enter can visit the competition's Facebook page or contact Aaron Booth on 0432 102 051 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116415860/a805d3e5-8eb4-43a3-a16a-f53755a64dcc.jpg/r51_486_1125_1093_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Witness some serious speed at the Oberon Quickshear

TALENT: Organiser Aaron Booth showing his skills ahead of the Oberon Quickshear. Photo: File TRANS-TASMAN shearers will be sharpening their blades to vie for one of the largest cash prizes for quickshear in the world when the Oberon Show is held this weekend. The 2022 Oberon Quickshear will kick off at 10am on February 12, and will offer more than $20,000 in prizemoney. Locals Aaron Booth and Joel Ryan, along with Josh Clayton, who was just 14 sheep short of cracking a world shearing record 18 months ago, have teamed up to make this year's event bigger than ever after it was cancelled due to COVID.

One of the main attractions of the show and running throughout the day, the winner of the 2022 open category will receive one of the highest prize packets ever offered in Australia, as they are set to pocket $10,000, which is double the prizemoney offered for victory in 2020. REMEMBERED: The late Artie Ryan has been honoured with a memorial event named after him. Photo: File The competition will be run in three categories:

Novice (entry $25)

Intermediate (entry $30)



Senior (entry $35)



Open (entry $45) Competitors will have to shear a sheep not only in the quickest time, but the lamb must also be shorn to a saleyard standard. Organisers are hoping to attract up to 80 competitors, with a series of heats whittling them down to a top 16 for the semi-finals.

The open category will have a top 10 and the final will be held in the evening.

The 2020 Oberon Quickshear event open title was taken out by Whanake Whare, who clocked a winning time of 28 seconds.

Senior winner was Tom Duggan (38.06 seconds), intermediate winner Nate Owen (58.97 seconds) and novice winner Darcy Inwood (1.09.15).

We usually get 45 to 50 shearers and this year I would expect probably 80 with the amount of prizemoney on offer. Aaron Booth, organiser Oberon Quickshear There will also be the Artie Ryan Memorial, in honour of Joel's father, who was a left-handed shearer killed in a car accident in 2003.

Rocky Wegner beat out all comers in 2020 where competitors must shear left-handed and then skull a hot can of VB before their time is recorded.

All money raised at the 2022 event will go towards a local woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nominations to take part in the Oberon Quickshear are still open. Anyone looking to enter can visit the competition's Facebook page or contact Aaron Booth on 0432 102 051 for more information.

SHARE