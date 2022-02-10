oberon show, animals, exhibits, reptiles

From yard dog trials and horse events to livestock displays and reptile shows, animals are always a crowd pleaser at the Oberon Show. The animal nursery will be open all day long and offers the best chance to get up close and friendly with some cuddly critters. Parents are warned that while children can't take the animals home, there is no guarantee the kids won't be begging for you to buy a rabbit, guinea pig or even a baby lamb for the next few months. There will also be pony and cart rides available for those looking for some extra fun. Reptile Kingdom Australia will be on hand to let people experience some not-so-furry friends from across Australia. Think lizards, snakes and even crocodiles, all ready for any brave people have a pat and learn more about their lives, safety tips when dealing with reptiles, and of course conservation efforts. The yard dog trials will be making their return to the arena, along with first time event- the dog high jump. While kelpies normally rule the roost when it comes to the high jump, all breeds are welcome to join the competition and give jumping a try. The Oberon Pony Club will be hosting a series of "non-official" events throughout the day to provide entertainment and give horse-lovers a thrill. Events include show jumping, barrel racing, flag racing and even a fancy dress competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/822578ab-0fdf-48e8-a461-3293191b3b9e.png/r236_21_2245_1156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Get ready for some furry and not-so-furry friends

