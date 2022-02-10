showgirl, Oberon show, competition, Kate Bird

There is always a wealth of competition on hand at the Oberon Show and 2022 promises to be no different. The Young Woman of the Year will replace the Miss Showgirl competition, and event organiser, Kate Bird said she was excited for all the ladies who had entered. "We obviously missed last year due to COVID and it has made this year a bit tricky as well, but we have had a good number of ladies enter and it has been a great experience for everyone involved," she said. "The ladies have been really excited and enthusiastic, and they have the opportunity to meet some very inspirational female leaders moving forward." The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW announced it would rename the iconic Sydney Royal Easter Show Showgirl competition as the Sydney Royal Young Woman of the Year, to better reflect the spirit of the program to honour young rural women now and in the future. Entrants are judged on general knowledge and rural knowledge, personality, ambitions and life goals, their ability to represent their community, along with an interview process. This years entrant are: The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) announced it would rename the iconic Sydney Royal Easter Show Showgirl competition as the Sydney Royal Young Woman of the Year, to better reflect the spirit of the program to honour young rural women now and into the future. Former winner, Bronte Gavey, said one of the best parts of the competition was getting to be a part of the community. "It's full of young women from across NSW who are intelligent, passionate and community minded, and it's amazing to be a part of that network." Entrants are judged on general knowledge and rural knowledge, personality, ambitions and life goals, their ability to represent their community, along with an interview process. The judges this year will be: Also being held will be a few family favourite competitions including the Tiny Tots (3-7 years), Junior Showgirl (8-12 years), Miss Teen Showgirl (13-17 years), Master Jackeroo (8-12 years) and Teen Jackeroo (13-17 years). There will be plenty of prizes to be won along with ribbons for the winners.

Who will be named Oberon's Young Woman of the Year?

Entrants are judged on general knowledge and rural knowledge, personality, ambitions and life goals, their ability to represent their community, along with an interview process. This years entrant are: Rosie Webb

Bianca Stoneman

Shaya Sargent

Gabi Evans

Iain Gentle

Louise Prowse (historian)

