With the Oberon community missing out on one of their favourite events of the year in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, the annual Oberon Show is back bigger and better than ever in 2022. It will be the 122nd time the Oberon Show has been held, and there is a massive range of competitions, displays, rides, events and activities for people of all ages. Held on Saturday, February 12, volunteers, stewards, exhibitors, ride attendants and hospitality workers are all getting ready for the crowds to make their way to Oberon Showground. The gates will open at 9am, with a fun day out on offer. Tickets are available online for the first time and sales have been strong, however there will still be plenty of tickets available at the gate on show day. Ticket prices are as follows: Take a walk through the arts and craft section and admire the incredible local talent on offer. Check out the amazing skill of competitors taking part in events such as the wood chop, chainsaw racing or quick shear. For those looking to get a little more hands on why not go for a trip with the pony cart rides, cuddle some furry friends at the animal nursery or test your skill at one of the many games down sideshow alley.

Grab a ticket to a great day out

FAMILIAR FACES: Andrew Gee MP, former mayor Kathy Sajowitz, president Glen Stewart, and Paul Toole MP. Photo: File

Tickets are available online for the first time and sales have been strong, however there will still be plenty of tickets available at the gate on show day. Ticket prices are as follows: Adult $15

Child (5-17 years of age) $5

Pensioner $5

Family (2 adults and 3 children) $35 Take a walk through the arts and craft section and admire the incredible local talent on offer. Check out the amazing skill of competitors taking part in events such as the wood chop, chainsaw racing or quick shear. For those looking to get a little more hands on why not go for a trip with the pony cart rides, cuddle some furry friends at the animal nursery or test your skill at one of the many games down sideshow alley.