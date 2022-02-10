Oberon Show, presidents welcome, Glen Stewart

Welcome everyone to the 122nd Oberon Show! After having to postpone the show in 2021 because of the corona virus health orders, it is with a great deal of gratitude that we are able to put together a more rural focused show. We are thrilled that Her Excellency, the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor, and Mr Dennis Wilson will attend. Her Excellency will open the show and present the Oberon Young Woman of 2022. For the first time in 122 years we have taken our ticketing online as this is an easier way to track show goers and assist with the health orders if need be. I hope that you found the ticketing system easy to use, but as always value your feedback, have no fear though we will continue to offer tickets over the counter the week before, and at the gates on the day of the show if you prefer to use cash. The Shows hardworking stewards and committee have tried to showcase farming activities and bring them in demonstration form to the show. We also have the police officers from the Rural Crime Unit attending this year and hope they share some great tips to keep us and our property safe. To help keep our health, body and mind on track, there is a big community health and wellness offering this year, with Walk and Talk, RAMHP, and ANSA. We hope to have free blood pressure and diabetes checks as well. As always with any volunteer group we rely heavily on our members especially those in executive roles. I wanted to thank those people including our secretary Anna Shaw and our treasurers this year Bev Kupkee and Sharon Norris, with a huge thanks to Sharon for stepping in halfway through this year taking over from Bev. I know these roles are demanding and at times thankless, but we all really appreciate your work. The show would just not happen without all the stewards, who look after their own areas and then some, they are hard working and look for no praise, but we need to say thanks and we appreciate the results of your hard work. Our sponsors once again not only this year, but also year on year support us and make us viable, and able to continue to bring new, exciting, and vibrant show attractions. Thank you, we know this year has been tough on business we hope and encourage our members and visitors to support you in the coming year. Special thanks to the Hon Paul Toole MP and the Hon Andrew Gee MP, both huge supporters of our Show. And to all of you who come along to the Show each year, some years braving the heat, (although we haven't seen that many in recent years), other years, and more regularly, the torrential rain, your support and feedback keeps us going. I believe we have a community that gets behind their annual show. I'm looking forward to the fireworks and seeing you all at the 2022 Show. All the best. Glen Stewart- President Oberon Show Society

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/8d20d198-78ee-4a11-9c4a-28a0b28bd573.jpg/r0_280_4608_2884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The return of one of Oberon's favourite events

Glen Stewart- President Oberon Show Society