Former figure skating champion Adam Hart is bringing his portable synthetic ice skating rink to Oberon for the annual show on February 12. "It's all the fun without a wet bum, right in your hometown," Mr Hart said. Mr Hart has been travelling with his 'Coast to Coast Portable Synthetic Ice Rink' for almost four years and said he has always wanted to come to Oberon. "I've been past Oberon I've done the Dubbo Show, Orange, I've never been into Oberon itself but I've always wanted to. "When I saw the event come up I thought yep I'm going to get on that," he said. "I'm looking very forward to it and I'm hoping I have time to visit the nice gardens [Mayfield] and everything as well." Mr Hart said the ice rink has a synthetic ice surface containing polymer silicone and plastic and you can "pretty much build it anytime, any place, anywhere". "It's a lot slower than real ice, it's a little bit different to skate on, it doesn't have the same speed as real ice," he said. He said it has a friction point which was very good for beginners of people who've never skated before. He encouraged anyone of any age to come and try it out. "It's very much a family orientated set up, I have skates that fit everyone from the tiny tots which can strap to their shoes right up to the elephant adult size 13," he said. He said he loved to take his rink to smaller towns like Oberon where there's people who may have not had the opportunity to skate on ice before. "This gives them the chance to have a go and if they like it and someone comes onto my rink one day and turns out to be an Olympian in 10 years time I've done my job, I'll feel my job of giving back to the sport that made me so happy as a child is done," he said. Cost is $10 per skater. Mr Hart has ice in his veins with a passion for getting out on the rink and helping others do the same. He is a former Australian figure skating champion and senior international representative. He is also an accredited figure skating coach who started skating when he was around two years-old. "I've been privileged to have been selected for many interstate and national championship competitions over the years as well as international championships such as Junior world championships in Budapest in 1990. "Skating even took me to east and west Germany where we arrived to compete in the competition on the same day as they were knocking down the Berlin Wall," he said. He was also invited to skate in the first four Torvill and Dean shows with his pair skating partner Kelly. "That was a huge highlight of my skating career. One I will never forget," he said. He has a signature trademark called the 'lay back spread eagle' which only handful of Australian skaters can do. "I also performed in many ice shows as a young skater at Canterbury Olympic iceskating rink as King Herod in Jesus Christ superstar and the artful dodger in Oliver. Those memories are etched in my mind forever."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4a725eac-7e15-4b35-8ab5-6991651c3dd4.jpg/r2_96_958_636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg