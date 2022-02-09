news, local-news,

Sport lover Shannon Foley was recognised for her talents and efforts within the Oberon sporting community at the Australia Day awards ceremony on January 26. The 23 year-old received Senior Sportsperson of the Year for her multiple roles in different sports and her passion for an active lifestyle. "Growing up I was always on the sporting field wherever possible, but as I got older, I started getting involved in the admin side of things as well - like refereeing where possible, joining committees, and now coaching," she said. Foley is the current president of the Oberon Squash Club, registrar and vice secretary treasurer of the Football Club and the coach of both the Bathurst Platypi U/19's Ladies tackle team and the Oberon Tigers Open Women's league tag team. "For as long as I can remember I have been involved in all different types of sports, many of them at a representative level," Foley said. She was just four years-old when she picked up a hockey stick and continued playing into her 20s and she has also played soccer, rugby league, touch football, league tag, squash and now golf. "I spent majority of my schooling on the sport field too, even enjoyed playing table tennis and badminton at Rural Cup. "While still competing in several sports, I've decided to focus mainly on my golf game - competing at least twice a week," she said. In conjunction with golf, Foley is also training teams four days a week for both women's rugby league and league tag. She said she felt "very lucky and humbled" to be awarded Senior Sportsperson of the year. "It's not something I was expecting to be nominated for, let alone win it," she said. "I'm just grateful that I get to live in a community that can embrace a range of sports and offer the opportunity for anyone to get involved. It means the world to me to receive this award," she said. Foley said she was also happy with the sporting opportunities that Oberon offers. "It isn't often that a small town can provide so many opportunities in so many sports for people of all ages. I would like to see the youth of Oberon continue to represent our community on the sporting field." After she completed high school it was only fitting that Foley went onto study a Bachelor of Education Health and Physical Education at Charles Sturt University. "Sport is just honestly my passion and I love that I get to coach and compete. I am so grateful that I get to go to work every day and educate kids in all areas health and sport related," she said. Foley wanted to thank the Oberon community for all its sporting opportunities and her family for their support. "A huge thank you goes out to my family for supporting any sporting club, team, or committee I have ever been a part of. Even at the age of 23, they still attend every game I play or coach."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/326c85e0-2052-40ba-8282-f32227ab8298_rotated_180.jpeg/r0_115_2016_1254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg