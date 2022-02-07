news, local-news,

The cold front didn't stop show-goers from attending the 99th annual Rydal Show on Saturday, February 5. Crowds filled the showground to take in all that was on offer after having no show last year due to COVID-19. There was plenty to see on the day including arts and crafts exhibits, horticulture, fruit and vegetables, wool, dogs, cattle, sheep and horses. An afternoon presentation included the announcement of the 2022 Rydal Showgirl - 19 year-old Lizzy Tracy. Awards were also presented to exhibitors for their outstanding produce at the show. Rydal Show secretary Racheal Young said weather was "a bit average" but she felt lucky to be able to have a show post COVID-lockdown. "There's been showers on and off but we're absolutely stoked with the amount of people here. We've had to pull a few people out of bogs but that's all about the fun of the day, the real ag experience," she said. She said around a thousand people had come through the gates and the committee was "very happy." "It's been an enjoyable day for the community to enjoy our local produce and our local show," she said. "Thanks to everyone who has come and supported us and a huge shoutout to our committee and all our volunteers who are just amazing." Entertainment was provided by Lithgow Living History and Live Reptile Displays, there were rides for the children and a few stalls to do some shopping. Due to COVID-19 there were some changes to the dining room with no sit down hot meals, but there was delicious sandwiches, cakes and slices available for takeaway. The yard dogs and woodchoppers proved popular as always and it was enjoyable day for all. Fourteen year-old Dylan Grant and his kelpie Donnie were the first place winners of the yard dog trials.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/930101db-f9de-4e16-8af9-d363ff7f9eb0.JPG/r201_311_4141_2537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg