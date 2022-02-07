Kindergartens start big school at Oberon Public

news, local-news,

Oberon Public School welcomed 26 kindergarten students on Thursday, February 3. Students were excited and showed enthusiasm for their first day at big school. Our new families are excited to join our school community. On Tuesday, February 1 Oberon High School staff welcomed all students to the new school year of 2022. Year 7 experienced the first day of their High School journey and there were lots of excited faces ready to learn, make new friendships and school memories. It was also the first day of the last year for our wonderful Year 12 students. They were happy to be back, and they are already showing enthusiasm and motivation within their education for the final year at Oberon High School. We are looking forward to 2022 being a successful year for these students. Friday, December 3 was a significant day on the Oberon High School calendar in 2021. Year 12 celebrated with family, friends and staff at their graduation held at the Oberon RSL Club. Students received their portfolio and awards followed by dinner and speeches. Thank you to all who attended and supported the event. Best of luck to our graduating students on their future endeavors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/9cf5289b-3e3a-427e-8814-70ae077371ac.jpg/r9_160_3896_2356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Oberon Public and High School welcome students back to learning